International Development News
Development News Edition

Redskins turn back Panthers for second straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Carolina
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 03:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 03:23 IST
Redskins turn back Panthers for second straight win
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Derrius Guice rushed for two touchdowns and the Washington Redskins came up with a late goal-line stand in a 29-21 victory against the host Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. The Redskins (3-9) won for the second week in a row and they didn't allow a point for a 48-minute stretch until the game's final two minutes.

Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen scrambled 17 yards for a touchdown with 1:51 remaining on a drive extended because of a fourth-down conversion. Carolina recovered the ensuing onside kick and reached the Washington 1 for a first down before running back Christian McCaffrey lost yards on consecutive plays, followed by an incomplete pass and a sack. Guice gained 129 yards on 10 carries. Teammate Adrian Peterson picked up 99 rushing yards on 13 attempts, including a 12-yard touchdown run with 4:26 to play.

Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins was 13-for-25 for 147 yards. Allen was 27 of 46 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Panthers (5-7) have a four-game losing streak. Carolina built a 14-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game. The Panthers scored on the opening drive, with Allen throwing 4 yards to Curtis Samuel. Allen threw 13 yards to wide-open DJ Moore for another touchdown.

Washington's Dustin Hopkins kicked first-half field goals from 25 and 42 yards as the Redskins trailed 14-12 at the half. His 36-yarder in the third quarter gave Washington a 15-14 lead. That was the score in the fourth quarter when the Redskins went 67 yards in seven plays to stretch the lead. Guice ran 37 yards to the 1 before diving in for the score on the next play with 9:09 remaining.

Guice's 1-yard TD run in the second quarter was set up by cornerback Fabian Moreau's interception and 10-yard return to the Carolina 1-yard line to make it 14-12. The Redskins tried to tie the game, but an apparent completed two-point conversion pass was overturned on video review. Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was helped off the field after a vicious hit to the head by Washington linebacker Ryan Anderson with 4:25 remaining in the third quarter. Olsen was placed in concussion protocol, while Anderson was disqualified from the remainder of the game for the helmet-to-helmet contact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

China's accuses UN rights chief of 'inappropriate' interference

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland slams Amazon for Auschwitz Christmas ornaments

A Polish museum has slammed US e-commerce giant Amazon for selling Christmas ornaments with images of the Nazi German death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, calling them inappropriate. The museum at the site of the former camp in southern Poland on...

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sundays season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix listed in championship order -MERCEDES Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 4 Hamiltons 11th win of the season, fifth in Abu Dhabi and 84th of his career. He start...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, engulfed in crisis over the probe into a murdered journalist, announced on Sunday he planned to step down, saying he would ask his ruling Labour Party to start choosing a new leader for the country next...

Redskins turn back Panthers for second straight win

Derrius Guice rushed for two touchdowns and the Washington Redskins came up with a late goal-line stand in a 29-21 victory against the host Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. The Redskins 3-9 won for the second week in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019