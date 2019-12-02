International Development News
Bucs rout Jaguars as Foles benched for Minshew

Linebacker Devin White intercepted a pass to set up a score and then returned a fumble for a touchdown, as the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers built a 25-point halftime lead and held off the Gardner Minshew-led Jacksonville Jaguars 28-11 on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Minshew replaced Nick Foles at the start of the second half, with Jacksonville down 25-0. Foles was 7 of 14 for 93 yards with one interception and two lost fumbles, with the three turnovers leading to 22 Buccaneers points.

Minshew directed a drive that led to Josh Lambo's 53-yard field goal at 5:46 of the third quarter, and then threw touchdown and two-point conversion passes to Dede Westbrook to make the score 25-11 at 13:37 of the fourth quarter. The Minshew Magic seemed to be in full force with his fourth-and-5 completion to Keelan Cole that moved the ball to the Tampa Bay 8 midway through the fourth quarter. But on third-and-goal from the 2, Minshew's pass was deflected and then intercepted by rookie cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting with just more than six minutes left.

Jacksonville held Tampa Bay to a three-and-out, but Bradley Pinion's 63-yard punt, combined with an illegal block penalty, put Jacksonville on its own 30-yard line. The Jags failed to get a first down, giving the ball to Tampa Bay with little more than three minutes remaining. Jameis Winston was 21 of 33 for 268 yards for the Buccaneers (5-7).

Minshew finished 16 of 27 for 147 yards, one TD and one interception for the Jaguars (4-8), who were penalized 16 times for 125 yards. The Bucs held a 25-0 halftime lead after Jacksonville's first three possessions ended with turnovers -- an interception and two fumbles by Foles -- that led to Tampa Bay points.

Peyton Barber ran 15 yards off the right side for a score to give the Bucs a 7-0 lead with 2:49 left in the first quarter. It capped an eight-play, 69-yard drive that began after White intercepted a Foles pass. Two plays later, White returned a fumble 14 yards for a TD after Shaquil Barrett strip-sacked Foles on second-and-7. Barber then ran for the two-point conversion to make the score 15-0 at 2:39 of the first.

Tampa Bay went ahead 22-0 after Barber ran 1 yard for his second TD. That seven-play, 83-yard scoring drive started after Foles fumbled while being sacked by Carl Nassib. Ndamukong Suh recovered the ball at the Bucs' 17-yard line. Matt Gay's 25-yard field goal boosted the lead to 25-0 57 seconds before halftime. He also had a 37-yarder at 2:19 of the fourth quarter.

