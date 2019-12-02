International Development News
Development News Edition

Man Utd blow another lead to lose ground ahead of Mourinho's return

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 09:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 09:16 IST
Man Utd blow another lead to lose ground ahead of Mourinho's return
Image Credit: Flickr

Manchester United threw away a second-half lead to remain eight points outside the Premier League's top four with a 2-2 draw at home to Aston Villa on Sunday. Jack Grealish put Villa in front with a superb solo effort, but United leveled before the break when Marcus Rashford's header hit the post and came off Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton into his own net before Victor Lindelof then headed the hosts in front.

But a week after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men surrendered a late lead to draw 3-3 with Sheffield United, they did not learn their lesson as Tyrone Mings secured a deserved point for Villa. The loss of those four points has cost United the chance to climb up to fifth in the table.

Instead, they lie down in ninth and trail two points behind a revitalized Tottenham, who visit Old Trafford on Wednesday with new boss Jose Mourinho eying revenge against the club that sacked him 11 months ago. "I wouldn't be sat here talking about us sitting fifth if we had got that goal extra," said Solskjaer.

"The league table at this point is not the biggest concern, it's so tight. I just need to make sure we get performances and get three or four performances and results after each other. "What I can say is so far we have had the lead in so many games and haven't been able to win those games. Six or seven times we have been up and we should be better at seeing these games into wins."

First, United themselves had to come from behind after a superb 11th-minute opener from Grealish, who has scored three league goals and made four assists this season. Anwar El Ghazi burst down the right-wing before crossing through the United area for Grealish to gather the ball on the left-hand side and take advantage of Andreas Pereira's decision to back off by curling a precise shot into the top corner of David de Gea's goal.

"It was a super goal but that's what I've come to expect from him," said Villa manager Dean Smith. "I thought the first 30 minutes he was running the game. "But then he missed a chance he would have scored 99 times out of 100 and they go up the other end and score."

That miss, just after the hour, saw Grealish slide in six yards out and shoot wide from a Trezeguet cross, although, by that stage, United had drawn level just before half-time. Fred and Juan Mata moved a short corner onto Pereira, whose hanging cross towards the far post was headed off the post by Rashford and the ball ricocheted in via Heaton.

It was from another corner that United took the lead. Fred swung over a cross which took an unkind deflection off the head of Douglas Luiz, moving the ball onto the far post where Lindelof sent a powerful header flying past Heaton. If Villa's confidence was dented, they did not show it and took just two minutes to equalize when Matt Targett played an accurate cross onto the six-yard line where Mings was able to volley past the helpless De Gea.

United appealed for offside but VAR showed that Brandon Williams had clearly played the England defender on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Hansen confirms Japan move

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen on Monday confirmed his long-expected move to Japan where he will take up a role as coaching consultant with Top League side Toyota Verblitz. The 60-year-old stepped down from the All Blacks following th...

Asian markets rally following China data, eyes on trade talks

Asian markets rose Monday as investors cheered data showing a surprise jump in Chinese factory activity, while oil prices bounced from last weeks sharp losses after Iraq said top producers could announce a cut in output this week. But while...

Three French flood rescuers killed in helicopter crash

Nice, Dec 2 AFP Three emergency workers were killed in a helicopter crash near Marseille while on a rescue mission in southern France where floods have left two dead, officials said Monday. Their EC145 helicopter lost radio and radar contac...

Former Union minister Arun Shourie hospitalised

Former BJP leader and notedjournalist Arun Shourie was admitted to a hospital inMaharashtras Pune city after he fell ill, a doctor attendinghim said on MondayThe 78-year-old former Union minister fainted lateSunday night following which he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019