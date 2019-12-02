Asiad gold medallists Shibnath and Pranab to compete at bridge Nationals

Asian Games gold medallist Shibnath Sarkar and Pranab Bardhan will be the star attraction at the 61st Winter National Bridge Championship to be held from December 8 to 15. Apart from Sarkar and Bardhan, who won the Asiad gold in Pairs event, the field consists of bronze medal winning Sumit Mukherjee and Debabrata Mazumder, Subrata Saha and Sukomal Das who represented India at the World Championship in China in August.

The field will have 1200 players representing 200 teams as the championship makes a return after a seven-year gap. The Championship consists of Open Team event for Ruia Trophies and Open Pair event for Shree Cement trophies.

There would also be events for IMP Pairs, Mixed Pairs and Junior Team at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

