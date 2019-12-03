Left Menu
Canadiens D Mete (ankle) out at least two weeks

  03-12-2019
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete will miss at least two weeks with an ankle injury, the team announced Monday. Mete sustained the injury during the second period of the Canadiens' 4-3 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old has collected eight points (three goals, five assists) and a plus-6 rating in 26 games this season for Montreal (11-10-6), which is mired in an eight-game winless skid (0-5-3). Mete has recorded 28 points (three goals, 25 assists) and a plus-28 rating in 146 career contests since being selected by the Canadiens in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Also on Monday, Montreal placed goaltender Keith Kinkaid on waivers. Kinkaid, 30, sports a 1-1-3 record with a 4.24 goals-against average and .875 save percentage in six appearances (five starts) this season.

