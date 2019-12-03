Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twins agree to one-year deal with Adrianza

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 05:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 05:45 IST
Twins agree to one-year deal with Adrianza
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Minnesota Twins and infielder Ehire Adrianza avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.6 million deal on Monday. The deal amounts to a $300,000 raise for the 30-year-old Adrianza.

Adrianza batted .272 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 83 games last season. The versatile Adrianza received playing time at six positions -- third base, shortstop, first base, second base, right field, and left field. Overall, Adrianza has a .248 career average with 16 homers and 111 RBIs in 421 games with the San Francisco Giants (2013-16) and Twins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Doping-WADA meeting on Russia moved from Paris to Lausanne

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA has shifted a meeting that will decide whether to impose new sanctions on Russia, including a possible Olympic ban, from Paris to the Swiss city of Lausanne due to anticipated strikes in France. WADA has ta...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as Trump's Latin American tariffs revive trade angst

Asian shares skidded on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump stunned markets with tariffs against Brazil and Argentina, recharging fears about global trade tensions, while weak U.S. factory data added to the investor gloom.MSCIs broade...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Williamson, Taylor bring up centuries before rain stops play

Kane Williamson rode his luck to reach his 21st test century before rain stopped play shortly after lunch on the fifth day of the second test against England at Seddon Park on Tuesday.Williamson, who was dropped on 39 and 62 before almost r...

Cubs part ways with controversial INF Russell

The Chicago Cubs parted ways with infielder Addison Russell on Monday when they didnt tender him a contract, making him a free agent. Russell has been a controversial figure over the past 15 months after violating Major League Baseballs dom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019