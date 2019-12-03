Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England rue dropped catch as NZ reach 211-2 in second test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 05:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 05:48 IST
Cricket-England rue dropped catch as NZ reach 211-2 in second test
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

England wasted a golden opportunity to force a result in the second test against New Zealand as Joe Denly dropped the simplest of catches from Kane Williamson before the hosts reached 211-2 at lunch on the fifth day at Seddon Park. New Zealand, who lead the two-match series 1-0, had established a second innings lead of 110 runs in Hamilton on Tuesday with Williamson on 96 while Ross Taylor was on 84 in an unbeaten 183-run partnership.

Taylor became just the second New Zealand player to surpass 7,000 test runs when he pushed a Joe Root delivery into the leg side for a single to reach 83 just before the lunch break. Stephen Fleming scored 7,172 runs. Denly's spilled chance of Williamson, however, was the key moment in the first session on Tuesday that could have given England a chance of bowling the hosts out with a small lead.

New Zealand captain Williamson had advanced to 62 when he was fooled by a slower delivery from Jofra Archer and through his shot early with the ball looping to Denly at short mid-wicket. Such was the confidence that Denly would snaffle the chance and open up New Zealand's middle order at 154-3, Archer was halfway down the pitch celebrating while several fielders raised their arms in jubilation.

Their excitement, however, quickly turned to shocked disbelief as Denly dropped the ball, while Archer could only bury his face in his hands and burst into laughter. Williamson was also dropped earlier by wicketkeeper Ollie Pope while on 39.

New Zealand had resumed their second innings on Tuesday on 96-2, just five runs behind England's 476 that had been anchored by a majestic 226 from captain Root to break a personal slump in form. Root also shared in a 177-run partnership with Rory Burns (101) on Sunday and 193 with Ollie Pope (75).

New Zealand won the first match at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Doping-WADA meeting on Russia moved from Paris to Lausanne

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA has shifted a meeting that will decide whether to impose new sanctions on Russia, including a possible Olympic ban, from Paris to the Swiss city of Lausanne due to anticipated strikes in France. WADA has ta...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as Trump's Latin American tariffs revive trade angst

Asian shares skidded on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump stunned markets with tariffs against Brazil and Argentina, recharging fears about global trade tensions, while weak U.S. factory data added to the investor gloom.MSCIs broade...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Williamson, Taylor bring up centuries before rain stops play

Kane Williamson rode his luck to reach his 21st test century before rain stopped play shortly after lunch on the fifth day of the second test against England at Seddon Park on Tuesday.Williamson, who was dropped on 39 and 62 before almost r...

Cubs part ways with controversial INF Russell

The Chicago Cubs parted ways with infielder Addison Russell on Monday when they didnt tender him a contract, making him a free agent. Russell has been a controversial figure over the past 15 months after violating Major League Baseballs dom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019