Mitchell Starc opts out of IPL 2020

Australian spearhead Mitchell Starc has opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 player auction list.

  Updated: 03-12-2019 08:05 IST
Australia's Mitchell Starc. Image Credit: ANI

Australian spearhead Mitchell Starc has opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 player auction list. Starc, the leading wicket-taker in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup last played in IPL in 2015 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In 2018 IPL auction, the left-handed bowler had been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.4 crore but was sidelined from the entire league due to an injury. Apart from Starc, England's Test skipper Joe Root was a notable absentee among the 971 names to have registered for the auction, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Australia's Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell are among the seven players who have listed their base price at the maximum Rs 2 crore. Earlier more than 971 players got themselves registered for the IPL 2020 player auction

There were 215 capped players, 754 uncapped players and two players were from the Associate Nations. Capped Indian: 19 playersUncapped Indian: 634 playersUncapped Indians who have played at least 1 IPL match: 60 playersCapped International: 196 playersUncapped International: 60 playersAssociate: 2 players

The auctions will take place in Kolkata on December 19. All the franchises have time till December 9 to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final IPL 2020 Player Auction List. Hugh Edmeades will be the auctioneer. (ANI)

