UPDATE 2-Cricket-Rain brings early end to second test, NZ win series
Rain washed out the final two sessions of the second test between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday with the match ending in a draw and giving the hosts a 1-0 series victory.
New Zealand were 241-2 in their second innings and holding a 140-run lead when rain started to fall at 1:55 p.m. (0055 GMT) forcing the players from the field. Umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Wilson called the game off at 4:00 p.m. Ross Taylor was on 105 not out, while captain Kane Williamson was on 104 when play was abandoned.
New Zealand won the first match of the two-test series at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- Seddon Park
- Hamilton
- Kane Williamson
- Bay Oval
- Ross Taylor