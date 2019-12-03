Indian Men's Volleyball team win gold in SAG

India defeated Pakistan in the final of the South Asian Games (SAG) 2019 in Male Category of Volleyball, thus clinching a goal medal. In a thrilling final, India crushed Pakistan by 3-1 which soared the temperature of the covered hall of Dashrath Stadium high, with excitement rising after every set.

India were beaten by Pakistan in the first game by 20-25. However, India made a brilliant comeback and won back-to-back two games by 25-15 and 25-1. In the next game as well, India maintained their form and won.

After securing the victory over arch-rival Pakistan, Team India Male Volleyball Head Coach, G. E Sridharan, said they will prepare and will qualify in the Olympics. "The match was very tough and we played first set a little bit normal with Pakistan. We got (the score of) 3-1 today. Our players are wonderful performers and we are going for the Olympic Qualification in the month of January. We will prepare the team and I am assuring you that our team will qualify for the Olympics also," Sridharan told ANI.

Later in the day, Team India, Women's will clash in final of Volleyball with host nation Nepal. India had defeated Nepal in the group stage but Nepali girls had given them a tough fight. (ANI)

