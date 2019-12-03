Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Men's Volleyball team win gold in SAG

India defeated Pakistan in the final of the South Asian Games (SAG) 2019 in Male Category of Volleyball, thus clinching a goal medal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:43 IST
Indian Men's Volleyball team win gold in SAG
India crushed Pakistan by 3-1 in the final. . Image Credit: ANI

India defeated Pakistan in the final of the South Asian Games (SAG) 2019 in Male Category of Volleyball, thus clinching a goal medal. In a thrilling final, India crushed Pakistan by 3-1 which soared the temperature of the covered hall of Dashrath Stadium high, with excitement rising after every set.

India were beaten by Pakistan in the first game by 20-25. However, India made a brilliant comeback and won back-to-back two games by 25-15 and 25-1. In the next game as well, India maintained their form and won.

After securing the victory over arch-rival Pakistan, Team India Male Volleyball Head Coach, G. E Sridharan, said they will prepare and will qualify in the Olympics. "The match was very tough and we played first set a little bit normal with Pakistan. We got (the score of) 3-1 today. Our players are wonderful performers and we are going for the Olympic Qualification in the month of January. We will prepare the team and I am assuring you that our team will qualify for the Olympics also," Sridharan told ANI.

Later in the day, Team India, Women's will clash in final of Volleyball with host nation Nepal. India had defeated Nepal in the group stage but Nepali girls had given them a tough fight. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Raab presses U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo on road death case

British foreign minister Dominic Raab met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday and discussed the case of Briton Harry Dunn, who was killed in a road accident involving a U.S. diplomats wife.Raab raised concerns about the case...

India ranks 5th among most-affected countries hit by spam calls: Truecaller Report

Indian mobile users saw a 15 per cent increase in spam calls received every month in 2019 even as Indias position improved among countries that are most-affected by pesky calls, according to a report by Truecaller. Last year, Indians were t...

Trump rejects censure idea as House panel readies impeachment report vote

President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected the possibility of U.S. lawmakers censuring him over accusations he improperly pressured Ukraine to probe a political rival, as a congressional committee prepared to layout Democrats case for impea...

Campaigning for December 5 bypolls in Karnataka ends

Campaigning for December 5 bypolls in Karnataka ends Bengaluru, Dec 3 PTI The high-octane campaign for the December 5 bypolls in Karnataka that will determine the future of the BJP government in the state ended on Tuesday, with leaders...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019