South Asian Games: Indian women's football team defeat Maldives 5-0
The Indian women's football team thrashed Maldives 5-0 in the opening match of their South Asian Games campaign here on Tuesday. Dangmei Grace scored the opening goal of the match in the 5th minute, handing the Indian team a 1-0 lead.
Bala Devi netted the ball twice in 25th minute and 33rd minute of the match, to give India a 3-0 lead at the end of the first half. In the second half, Manisha scored a goal with the help of skipper Ashalata Devi's assist in the 87th minute which was followed by Jabamani Tudu's goal in 88th minute extending India's lead to 5-0.
India will next take on Sri Lanka on December 5 at the same venue. (ANI)
