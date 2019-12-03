Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vijay Shankar to lead TN in Ranji Trophy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:12 IST
Vijay Shankar to lead TN in Ranji Trophy
Image Credit: ANI

Vijay Shankar to lead TN in Ranji Trophy (Eds: Adds details, quotes) Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI): All-rounder Vijay Shankar was named captain of the Tamil Nadu team for the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season, beginning on December 9. The team announced by the State Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association includes Test star RAshwin and out of favour opener M Vijay.

Batsman Baba Aparajith has been named vice-captain of the squad. The team was selected for the first two Ranji Trophy matches against Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu opens its campaign in Group 'B' against Karnataka at Dindigul. M S Washington Sundar will join the team for the second match and K Mukunth will be released from the squad.

Young left-arm spinner M Siddharth, who made his debut in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and impressed in the matches he played, has been chosen along with leggie Murugan Ashwin. Lanky left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore is part of the spin combination that also includes the hugely experienced R Ashwin.

T Natarajan, K Vignesh and S Abhishek Tanwar form the pace attack. Coach D Vasu said he was happy with the team selected as it had a lot of experienced players, who could definitely count.

"I am happy with the squad, though, as we have a lot of experience in the form of Ashwin and Vijay. Their experience will definitely count, I am hoping they will do very well. Also,I am very happy that they are wanting to do well for Tamil Nadu.

And as a coach I am happy to have them playing for the state team," he added. About the new find M Siddharth, a left-arm spinner who shone in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, he said he is a good talent but he cannot be judged based on one or two performances.

"Siddharth is a good talent. We have to see... we cannot judge him over one or two performances," he added. He also said there was no mental block when the Tamil Nadu team plays against southern rival Karnataka in the light of losses in the finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"Not a psychological issue... we had bad luck. In the Hazare final, it came down to rain and run-rate and the Mushtaq Ali final we lost by just one run. TN cricketers are as good as anybody and can do well," he added.

Vasu said the team will perform well in the Ranji opener against Karnataka. On the weather playing spoilsport in Dindigul in the Ranji opener and the team losing out on points, he said, "we can only focus on things under our control.

There is a good drainage facility and super shopper there. There is little we can do if it rains on the day. That was something that happened during our Vijay Hazare final as well." Squad: Vijay Shankar (Captain), B Aparajith (Vice-Captain), M Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, K Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, R Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, Abhishek Tanwar, M Ashwin, M Siddharth, Shahrukh Khan, KMukunth..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices from Jan, M&M, Toyota, Mercedes may follow

The countrys largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it will hike prices of its vehicles from January to offset rising input costs. Other car manufacturers such as Toyota, Mahindra Mahindra and Mercedes-Benz said they are als...

Ex-minister Gawande convicted of assaulting govt officer

A court in Maharashtras Akola district on Tuesday sentenced former state minister Gulabrao Gawande to three months imprisonment for assaulting a government servant. Sessions court judge Manish Ganorkar also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on Ga...

14 of family killed in accident in Nepal

At least 14 people of a family were killed when a jeep they were travelling in fell into a stream on Tuesday in western Nepal when they were on their way to a religious function. The incident happened when the jeep fell around 300 metres do...

Swedish Queen visits dementia care centre at AIIMS in Delhi

Queen Silvia of Sweden visited AIIMS here on Tuesday and interacted with the faculty to understand the treatment practices and care provided by the premier health institute to patients with dementia. The queen, who is visiting India with Sw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019