Virat Kohli in a jovial mood ahead of West Indies series

Ahead of the first T20I against West Indies, India skipper Virat Kohli looked in a jovial mood along with teammates KL Rahul and Shivam Dube. India is scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against West Indies, starting from December 6 in Hyderabad.

Kohli took to Twitter and posted a picture with the captain: "Hyderabad bound @klrahul11 @IamShivamDube." India recently won three-match T20I series and two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home. With this Test series victory, India consolidated their position on the ICC World Test Championship points table with 360 points.

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson. (ANI)

