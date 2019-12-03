Kerala wins national cricket championship for the disabled

The Differently-Abled Kerala Cricket team on Tuesday won the National Blind Cricket championship-2019 held at Udaipur in Rajasthan on the 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2019.' The Kerala team defeated Rajasthan and bagged the championship which was held in the T-20 format. Rajasthan scored 163 losing nine wickets, which was easily chased by Kerala team defeating them in 15 overs without the loss of a wicket, a press release from the Cricket Association for Blind in India and the Rajasthan Cricket Association of the Blind said.

"Manish who scored an unbeaten 96 for Kerala was declared the 'Man of the Match'. He was also declared 'Man of the Series' for best performance in three matches. He scored a total of 234 runs in all the matches," the release said. The tournament was organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan where six teams from Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and West Bengal participated under the aegis of Cricket Association for Blind in India and the Rajasthan Cricket Association of the Blind..

