Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-NZ spinner Patel links with England team as coach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 05:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 05:25 IST
Cricket-NZ spinner Patel links with England team as coach
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former New Zealand off-spinner Jeetan Patel has been appointed on a short-term coaching contract for the England cricket team for their tours of South Africa and Sri Lanka. The 39-year-old Patel has retired from his almost two-decade first-class career with Wellington in New Zealand to take up the spin bowling consultant role with the England team.

He had been working with the England side during last month's Twenty20 series against New Zealand. "The opportunity to take up a role with England is one that doesn't come around often and one I simply can't turn down," Patel said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I've been hugely privileged to be able to represent Wellington for almost 20 years. "I'm so fortunate to be able to come back and play year-on-year and see this group grow, this environment I'm leaving is in great shape to be able to help these guys do that."

Patel made more than 300 appearances across all formats with Wellington and also carved out a successful career with Warwickshire in England. He made his one-day international debut in 2005 against Zimbabwe and his test debut against South Africa the following year.

Patel took 65 wickets in 24 tests, the last of which was against South Africa in March 2017. He will play his last game for Wellington in New Zealand's domestic Twenty20 competition on Dec. 18 before joining the England squad ahead of their first test against South Africa at Centurion that starts on Dec. 26.

England tour Sri Lanka next March. Patel has one year left on his contract with Warwickshire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Varanasi: BHU professor Feroze Khan to interview at Art faculty as protest continues in varsity

Amid ongoing protest by students of Banaras Hindu University BHU over the appointment of Feroze Khan as Assistant Professor in the Sanskrit department of the varsity, Khan will be appearing for an interview in Universitys Art faculty on Wed...

U.S. House passes Uighur bill; vote likely to heighten U.S.-China tensions

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed legislation on Tuesday that would require the Trump administration to toughen its response to Chinas crackdown on its Uighur Muslim minority.The 407 to 1 vote was likely to increase te...

Madhya Pradesh: Onion crop worth Rs 30,000 stolen from farmer's field

A farmer in Richha village of Mandsaur has alleged that his onion crop worth Rs 30,000 was uprooted and stolen from his field by thieves. Farmer Jitendra Kumar has registered a complaint with the police in this regard and said that onions w...

FACTBOX-Elon Musk's tweets bring controversy, nearly 30 million followers

Trial began in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles on Tuesday in a defamation lawsuit brought against Elon Musk by British cave diver Vernon Unsworth over three July 15, 2018 tweets by the Tesla chief executive, one calling him pedo guy.Musk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019