Flyers score 5 in third period to dump Maple Leafs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 08:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 08:10 IST
Travis Konecny had one goal and one assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 on Tuesday. Scott Laughton, Claude Giroux, Joel Farabee, Shayne Gostisbehere and James van Riemsdyk each added a goal, while Phil Myers had three assists for the Flyers, who won their fifth in a row. The Flyers also improved to 9-1-4 at home.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 27 shots. Travis Dermott scored the lone goal for the Maple Leafs, who fell to 0-8-1 when trailing after two periods.

Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen made 23 saves. The Maple Leafs received the initial power play of the game at 13:17 of the first period and Hart came up big with three consecutive saves against John Tavares during one frenetic sequence.

Morgan Frost fired a slap shot, which Andersen bobbled and then ultimately stopped with 19.4 seconds left in the first. Toronto's Andreas Johnsson skated free all alone at 4:16 of the second, but Hart turned aside his shot.

The Flyers struck first at 8:49 of the second period as Laughton received Kevin Hayes' bouncing pass in front and knocked the puck into the net for a 1-0 lead. Philadelphia's Oskar Lindblom nearly gave the Flyers a two-goal advantage as he hit the far post with 3:38 remaining in the second.

Justin Holl then had a terrific scoring chance for Toronto with 1:54 left in the period but Hart made yet another tough save, his 23rd of the game. The Maple Leafs equalized at 1 when Dermott capitalized on a loose puck and tapped it through Hart's pads at 8:38 of the third.

Philadelphia regained the lead at 2-1 just 1:22 later when Giroux scored his ninth goal of the season. Konecny gave the Flyers a 3-1 advantage at 16:32 when he recorded his 10th goal of the season as he skated in with Giroux on a two-on-one and fired the puck past Andersen.

Farabee added an empty-net goal, while Gostisbehere and van Riemsdyk each added late goals as well.

