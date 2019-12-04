735 not out: Brian Lara on meeting with Warner

As cricket fans continue to argue whether David Warner could have broken the record for the highest individual score in Tests or not, former Windies skipper Brian Lara on Wednesday said that both batsmen (Lara and Warner) combined had scored 735 runs and managed to remain not out. Lara posted a photo with Warner on Instagram and captioned the post as "735 not out! @davidwarner31 congrats".

Warner had played an unbeaten knock of 335 runs against Pakistan in the recently concluded day-night Test against Pakistan at Adelaide and was on course to break Lara's individual score of 400. It was then that Australia's skipper Tim Paine decided to declare the innings. Lara had scored 400 against England to record the highest individual score in the longest format of the game. He achieved the feat in 2004. He had smashed 43 fours and four sixes in the innings.

Warner was able to score just 95 runs in the Ashes this year, but ever since then, he has been in remarkable form. The left-handed batsman played a knock of 154 in the first Test and he followed it up with 335 not out.

In the Adelaide Test, Warner broke several records. He surpassed Mark Taylor and Don Bradman to record the second-highest individual score for Australia in Tests.

Warner also went past Bradman to record the highest-ever individual score at the Adelaide Oval. He is now the only Australian to have scored two 250+ plus scores in Tests. (ANI)

