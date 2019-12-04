Left Menu
Roussel scores in first game back as Canucks rout Sens

Image Credit: pixabay

Antoine Roussel, Tanner Pearson, Elias Pettersson, and Zack MacEwen scored first-period goals, and Thatcher Demko had a career-high 40 saves to lead the host Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Oscar Fantenberg also scored a goal, and Adam Gaudette and Chris Tanev each had two assists for Vancouver on a night when the team inducted Alex Burrows into its Ring of Honour.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Tyler Ennis scored goals for Ottawa, which lost its fifth straight game. Vancouver has won two of three. Senators goalie Anders Nilsson stopped just 11 of the 15 shots he faced before being replaced at the start of the second period by Marcus Hogberg, who finished with 13 saves.

Roussel, playing for the first time since undergoing surgery last March for a torn ACL, scored on his first shift of the season. He backhanded a crossing pass from Gaudette into the right side of the net at 1:50. Pearson made it 2-0 when he tapped in Tanev's feed from the right point inside the left post at 4:28 for his eighth goal of the season.

Pettersson, playing in his 100th NHL game, followed with his 12th goal of the season, on a power play at 13:58. He deflected Brock Boeser's wrist shot from the left circle into the right side of the net. MacEwen then increased the lead to 4-0 at 17:23 with his first career goal, deflecting Jordie Benn's slap shot from the left point just inside the left post.

Pageau cut the margin to 4-1 midway through the second period with his 15th goal of the season, knocking in a rebound from the low slot. Ennis scored 40 seconds into the third period, deflecting a Thomas Chabot shot under Demko's right pad for his seventh goal of the season.

Fantenberg put the Canucks back up by three goals with his first goal of the season. He blasted a knuckling shot from the left point that went over Hogberg's glove and into the top right corner of the net.

