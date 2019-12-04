South Asian Games 2019: India takes medal tally to 48

India took its medal tally to 48 till Wednesday afternoon in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019. India on Wednesday morning won the gold and silver in Men's and Women's discus throw event where Kripal Singh from Men's category set a new record of 57.99 meters. Gangadeep Singh grabbed a silver medal in the event.

"I am feeling really good but the performance was not that great because of some problems. Despite such problems, our performance has remained good and I am feeling good. The room for improvement for 2020 Olympics is still there and we will do the hard work," Kripal Singh told ANI. Navjeet Kaur from women's category clinched gold in the same event whereas Suravi Biswas bagged silver in the same gaming event.

"Performance was not that good as I expected. We faced a lot of problems here, the major problem was that the circle wasn't that good. We all got a medal, that was the proud moment for our nation," Kaur said. The contingent managed to win five gold, three silver and two bronze medals by Wednesday afternoon, the fourth day of the tournament.

In men's long jump event, Lokesh Sathyana won gold and Swaminathan Rav managed to win silver for India. In women's long jump Sandra Babu bagged a bronze medal.

In women's 200 meters, Archana Susneent clinched gold and Chandralekha got bronze. In men's 10000 meters Suresh Kumar clinched gold. In men's Sajan Lama and Gyandash Singh won silver medals. (ANI)

