CAG nominates Alka Rehani Bhardwaj for BCCI Apex Council

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Wednesday nominated India Audit and Accounts Service officer Alka Rehani Bhardwaj as a councillor in the Apex Council of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Bhardwaj, a 1993 batch IA&AS officer, is currently serving as the Director General, Regional Training Institute, Mumbai.

The constitution of the BCCI provides for the CAG to nominate a senior serving functionary of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, as one of the Councillors in the Apex Council of the BCCI. (ANI)

