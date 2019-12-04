Left Menu
CAG nominates Alka Rehani Bhardwaj for BCCI Apex Council

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Wednesday nominated India Audit and Accounts Service officer Alka Rehani Bhardwaj as a councillor in the Apex Council of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Bhardwaj, a 1993 batch IA&AS officer, is currently serving as the Director General, Regional Training Institute, Mumbai.

The constitution of the BCCI provides for the CAG to nominate a senior serving functionary of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, as one of the Councillors in the Apex Council of the BCCI. (ANI)

