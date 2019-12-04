Tottenham match is 'massively important', says Daniel James
Ahead of the Tottenham clash, Manchester United's Daniel James said that the game is 'massively important' for them.
Ahead of the Tottenham clash, Manchester United's Daniel James said that the game is 'massively important' for them. "Yeah, I think it's massive. Obviously, we go into every game wanting to win but I think the midweek games, especially under floodlights, are massive," the club's official website quoted James as saying.
"The fans are going to be right behind us but it's a massively important game and we want to go into that with our heads held high and hoping that we can win," he added. Manchester United currently holds the 10th spot in the Premier League points table with 18 points while Tottenham, who has 20 points, sits on the sixth spot.
Manchester United will compete against Tottenham at Old Trafford on Thursday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
