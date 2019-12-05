WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Mourinho loses back at Man Utd, Leicester march on

Marcus Rashford's double earned Manchester United a deserved 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur as Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford ended in his first defeat for his new club on Wednesday.

Leicester City maintained their pursuit of leaders Liverpool with a 2-0 defeat of Watford as they claimed a seventh straight victory while Chelsea got back to winning ways with a 2-1 home defeat of Aston Villa to consolidate fourth spot. Southampton moved out of the bottom three with a 2-1 victory over fellow strugglers Norwich City.

Wolverhampton Wanderers moved into the top five as they stretched their unbeaten league run to 10 games, easily brushing aside West Ham United 2-0. Mourinho, sacked by United a year ago, had enjoyed a superb start as Tottenham manager, winning his first three games in charge, whereas pressure has been mounting on his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after United's mediocre staret to the season.

But it was Solskjaer who came out on top as his side produced one of their best displays of the season. Rashford's near-post shot gave United an early lead and they looked comfortable until Dele Alli's brilliant equaliser, flicking the ball back out of the air before turning and shooting past David de Gea.

United were ahead again shortly after the interval when Moussa Sissoko trod on Rashford's foot to concede a penalty and the striker tucked his spot kick past Paulo Gazzaniga. Victory lifted United above Spurs into sixth spot with 21 points from 15 games.

"I thought we dominated the game," Solskjaer said. "But we had to settle our heads at halftime after they got the goal. "Marcus is getting fitter and fitter. What a performance."

Leicester were lucky to go ahead with a 55th minute Jamie Vardy penalty -- the seventh successive league match in which the England striker has scored -- that was awarded after an inoccuous coming together between Adam Masina had Jonny Evans. James Maddison made the points safe late on as Leicester equalled a club record top-flight winning streak dating back to 1963, moving three points clear of third-placed Manchester City.

Tammy Abraham returned for Chelsea after injury and headed the the opening goal against Villa, only for Trezeguet to bundle in an equaliser. Mason Mount's volley ensured Blues manager Frank Lampard got the better of his former Chelsea team mate and now Villa assistant John Terry.

