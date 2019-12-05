Maple Leafs activate Marner from injured reserve

Toronto forward Mitch Marner will return from an ankle injury when the Maple Leafs host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night, coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters. Marner suffered a sprained right ankle on Nov. 9 against the Philadelphia Flyers. The team activated him from injured reserve on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Marner returned to practice on Monday, displaying he was close to a return and prompting Keefe to say, "based on his performance, doesn't look like it's too far away." Marner had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 18 games prior to the injury.

The fourth overall pick in 2015, Marner had 94 points (26 goals, 68 assists) last season and signed a six-year, $65.36 million contract in September. In 259 NHL regular-season games during his three-plus seasons, Marner has collected 242 points (71 goals, 171 assists), along with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 20 career Stanley Cup playoff games.

Marner will be playing his first game for Keefe, who replaced the fired Mike Babcock on Nov. 20. Keefe was coaching the Toronto Marlies, the club's America Hockey League affiliate, prior to Babcock's dismissal. Toronto also loaned forwards Mason Marchment and Nic Petan and defenseman Martin Marincin to the Marlies.

--Field Level Media

