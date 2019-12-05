Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Kenya's marathon queen Keitany still hungry for more titles

Kenya's three-time London Marathon champion, Mary Keitany, said on Wednesday she still has enough energy to win in major races including at the Olympic Games next year. Keitany, who has also won the New York City marathon four times, insisted that she is not close to retiring from road running despite turning 38 next month. Tokyo marathon move does not affect our credibility: IOC

A surprise move of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics marathon races and race walk events to cooler Sapporo from the capital was sudden but it will not affect the credibility of the International Olympic Committee, a senior IOC official said on Wednesday. The IOC stunned Games organizers in October by announcing the marathon, one of the most prestigious events at any Olympics and one especially beloved in Japan, would be moved to the northern Japanese city of Sapporo to avoid the worst of Tokyo's summer heat. NBA roundup: Spurs edge Rockets in 2OT

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, including the game-winning free throws with 3.3 seconds to play in the second overtime, as the San Antonio Spurs came back from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Houston Rockets 135-133 on Tuesday. Lonnie Walker IV scored a career-high 28 points, 19 of them in the fourth quarter, to pace the Spurs. Bryn Forbes added 25, Rudy Gay had 14 points, Derrick White scored 12 and Jakob Poeltl pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds. Reed, Woodland share lead in Bahamas, Woods stumbles late

Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland set the first-round pace at the windswept Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Wednesday while tournament host Tiger Woods was four shots back after faltering over the final two holes. Former Masters champion Reed and this year's U.S. Open winner Woodland fired six-under-par 66s at the Albany Golf Club on the island of New Providence to sit two shots clear of Chez Reavie in the 18-man exhibition event. Vikings cornerback Rhodes apologizes for sideline outburst

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes apologized Wednesday for his sideline tantrum during Monday night's 37-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Rhodes was beaten on a 60-yard touchdown catch by Seattle's David Moore and got into a heated argument with coach Mike Zimmer upon returning to the sideline. Following the discussion, he slammed his helmet to the turf on two occasions. Russian anti-doping chief calls for reform of federation

Russia's anti-doping chief has called for the dismissal of all national team athletics coaches and the creation of an international working group to help lift the suspension against the country's athletics federation, a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed. Russia's athletics federation has been suspended since 2015 over a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report that found evidence of mass doping in the sport. Kenya's Rudisha aims to regain fitness, defend Olympic title

Kenya's David Rudisha, the twice Olympic 800 meters champion and world record holder who has been sidelined for 2-1/2 years due to injury, wants a title hat-trick at next year's Tokyo Games. A leg injury meant Rudisha, 30, could not run competitively in 2018 and 2019 but he is now ready to start training and has put the defense of his Olympic crown top of his list for 2020. UEFA announces new playoff system for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

UEFA is to introduce a new-look playoff system for its 2022 World Cup qualifying competition which will avoid the need to compare results of teams in different groups. UEFA said the 55 teams, who will be battling for 13 places at the tournament in Qatar, will be divided into 10 groups. NHL roundup: Devils lose to Knights after coaching change

Jonathan Marchessault scored a natural hat trick in a span of less than nine minutes before the midway point of the third period Tuesday night for the visiting Vegas Golden Knights, who beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in Newark, N.J. -- just hours after the Devils fired head coach John Hynes. The win was the season-high fourth in a row for the Golden Knights, who also received a second-period goal from Chandler Stephenson in his first game with the club. Stephenson was acquired from the Washington Capitals on Monday. Goalie Malcolm Subban made 32 saves for Vegas. More Tokyo 2020 events rescheduled to beat the heat

Tokyo 2020 organizers said on Thursday two more Olympic events, the triathlon and equestrian cross-country, have been rescheduled to earlier start times to combat the expected sweltering summer heat. Tokyo temperatures in July and August, when the city will host the Games, regularly exceed 30 degrees Celsius with high humidity adding to the discomfort, and preparing for this has proved a consistent headache for organizers.

