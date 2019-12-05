Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Asian Games 2019: India overtakes Nepal to reach top spot at medal tally

India on Thursday overtook Nepal to reach the top spot of the medal tally in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 13:40 IST
South Asian Games 2019: India overtakes Nepal to reach top spot at medal tally
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday overtook Nepal to reach the top spot of the medal tally in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019. India now has 77 medals in its kitty with 36 gold, 28 silver and 13 bronze.

Nepal has 74 medals with 30 gold, 16 silver and 28 bronze. "#SAG2019 Update - #India overtakes Nepal to take the top spot with a total of 77 medals that include 36 Gold, 28 Silver and 13 Bronze medals. Many Congratulations!! @KirenRijiju@DGSAI," SAI Media tweeted.

On Thursday, Indian weightlifters won two gold medals. Jhilli Dalabehera won it in the 45kg weight category while Sneha Soren bagged it in the 49kg category. Indian athletes dominated in most of the competitions on Wednesday and clinched 28medals including 17 gold, seven silver and four bronze.

Late on Wednesday evening, Annu Raj, Gauri Sheoran and Neeraj Kaur won gold in 25meters Sports Pistol team event. In the individual competition event, Annu bagged gold while Gauri grabbed silver for India. Similarly, in Tennis, India clinched Men's and Women's team title. Indian men defeatedPakistan while women beat Sri Lanka in the finals.

In Kho-Kho, Indian men's and women's teams won a gold each whereas, in Triathlon, India won gold in 4*4 mixed relay. In Taekwondo event, India clinched six medals, including three gold. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch government sets out plans for auctions of 5G bandwidth

The Netherlands unveiled plans on Thursday to auction bandwidth for 5G networks, saying some telecoms suppliers could be banned if they had close ties to foreign governments or intelligence agencies involved in spying.Secretary of State Mon...

Chargers, Jags meet in duel of teams going nowhere

They have now become a verb, which is about the worst thing that can happen to a team. Charger-ing, its being called, and were it in the dictionary, the meaning might read something like this The ability to somehow lose when you should be w...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM assets nudge higher on lingering U.S.-China trade optimism

Emerging market assets strengthened on Thursday amid some optimism over the prospects for a phase-one Sino-U.S. trade deal, although a raft of mixed signals earlier in the week kept gains constrained. While fears of a possible delay in reac...

India's average annual water resources potential at 1,999 billion cubic metres: Govt

The countrys average annual water resources potential is around 1,999 billion cubic metres and 699 billion cubic metres is utilised for various purposes, according to the government. Citing data from the Central Water Commission CWC, Jal Sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019