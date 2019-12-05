South Asian Games 2019: India overtakes Nepal to reach top spot at medal tally

India on Thursday overtook Nepal to reach the top spot of the medal tally in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019. India now has 77 medals in its kitty with 36 gold, 28 silver and 13 bronze.

Nepal has 74 medals with 30 gold, 16 silver and 28 bronze. "#SAG2019 Update - #India overtakes Nepal to take the top spot with a total of 77 medals that include 36 Gold, 28 Silver and 13 Bronze medals. Many Congratulations!! @KirenRijiju@DGSAI," SAI Media tweeted.

On Thursday, Indian weightlifters won two gold medals. Jhilli Dalabehera won it in the 45kg weight category while Sneha Soren bagged it in the 49kg category. Indian athletes dominated in most of the competitions on Wednesday and clinched 28medals including 17 gold, seven silver and four bronze.

Late on Wednesday evening, Annu Raj, Gauri Sheoran and Neeraj Kaur won gold in 25meters Sports Pistol team event. In the individual competition event, Annu bagged gold while Gauri grabbed silver for India. Similarly, in Tennis, India clinched Men's and Women's team title. Indian men defeatedPakistan while women beat Sri Lanka in the finals.

In Kho-Kho, Indian men's and women's teams won a gold each whereas, in Triathlon, India won gold in 4*4 mixed relay. In Taekwondo event, India clinched six medals, including three gold. (ANI)

