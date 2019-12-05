Indian junior women's team draws 1-1 with Australia in Three-Nation hockey tourney

The Indian junior women's hockey team rallied to hold hosts Australia to a 1-1 draw in their second match of the Three-Nation tournament here on Thursday. The home side took the lead through a field goal by Schonell Courtney in the 25th minute, but India found the equalizer with Gagandeep Kaur converting a penalty stroke in the 52nd minute.

The Indian team started the first quarter on an aggressive note and got into terrific positions to find openings. Their strikers stuck to their plans and earned a penalty corner in the 10th minute. However, the Australian defense stood tall and ensured that the two teams stayed level. The visitors continued to attack and won another penalty corner just before the break, but the home team managed to keep India at bay and ended the quarter at 0-0.

In the second quarter, the Indian defense blocked out a few shots but Schonell Courtney found the back of the net in the 25th minute and put Australia ahead. India tried to fight back immediately, but the Australians ensured that the visitors don't get a chance to level the score. The two teams played out a high-intensity game for the rest of the quarter.

Australia continued to be the aggressor in the third quarter. They earned a penalty corner right away, but the Indian defense valiantly denied their opponents a chance to go 2-0 up in the match. The Indian team turned the tables in the fourth quarter. They earned a penalty corner early on in the final quarter, but the Australians managed to block out the shot.

However, India was awarded a penalty stroke in the 52nd minute and Gagandeep Kaur did not make any mistake to score the equalizer.

