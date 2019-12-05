Left Menu
Development News Edition

More Tokyo Olympic events rescheduled due to heat concern

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:27 IST
More Tokyo Olympic events rescheduled due to heat concern

Tokyo, Dec 5 (AFP) Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers said Thursday the triathlon and equestrian cross-country would start earlier, the latest rescheduling due to concerns over the Japanese capital's stifling summer heat. Doctors have warned the 2020 Games could see deadly medical emergencies as athletes, volunteers and spectators face the sweltering Tokyo summer where the mercury can easily reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

The men's and women's individual triathlon will start one hour earlier at 6:30 am (2130 GMT), while the mixed team relay start time will move up to 7:30 am from 8:30 am, organisers said. They also said the start time for the cross-country part of the equestrian competition was rescheduled from 8:30 am to between 7:30 am and 8:00 am.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has already moved the marathon and race-walking to the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido over heat concerns. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike had repeatedly expressed her opposition but offered her reluctant support last month, saying the city would not stand in the way.

Tokyo 2020 organisers have won widespread praise for their preparations but extreme summer heat and poor water quality have given them a headache at test events. In August, a French triathlete was taken to hospital with suspected heatstroke after an Olympic test event, despite organisers cutting the run to 5km due to the hot weather.

Also in August, organisers were forced to cancel the swimming section of a paratriathlon test event for Tokyo 2020 due to high levels of bacteria in the water. Games officials have unveiled various measures such as mist sprays and cooling agents to beat the heat during next summer's Olympics. (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What's at stake in Macron's reform of France's cherished pensions?

French public sector workers began a nationwide strike on Thursday over Emmanuel Macrons plans to reform Frances generous pension system, which is the biggest challenge to the president since yellow vest protests erupted last year.Railway w...

Mahesh Chandra Sharma appointed as acting chairperson of Rajasthan SHRC

Mahesh Chandra Sharma, member of Rajasthan state human rights commission, was on Thursday appointed as its acting chairperson, an official said. The chairpersons post was lying vacant after the resignation of Prakash Tatia.Sharma will hold ...

UPDATE 1-Netherlands to raise at least 900 mln euros in first 5G auction

The Netherlands aims to rake in at least 900 million euros 992 million from its first auction of bandwidth for 5G networks, it said on Thursday, adding some equipment suppliers could be banned from the new networks if they raise security co...

Athletics-Kosgei targets Olympic gold after smashing world record

Kenyas Brigid Kosgei, the fastest-ever woman marathon runner, has set her sights on next years Olympic games, where a win will solidify her place among the greatest to have ever competed in the sport. The 25-year old mother of twins smashed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019