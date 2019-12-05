Left Menu
Development News Edition

Men's and Women's hockey team included in TOPS

The Sports Authority of India's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday included Men's and Women's hockey team in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) along with various other athletes.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:53 IST
Men's and Women's hockey team included in TOPS
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Sports Authority of India's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday included Men's and Women's hockey team in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) along with various other athletes. The MOC meeting was held today to select the athletes. Other athletes come from five different sports namely: Shooting, Archery, Para-Athletics, Para-Archery and Para-Badminton.

In shooting Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, Tejaswini Sawant, Chinki Yadav have been included while form Archery, Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Bombayla Devi were included. Vivek Chikara, Harvinder Singh, Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar have been named from the Para-Archery. From Para-Athletics Nishad Kumar, Ajeet Singh, Yogesh Kathuniya, T Mariyappan were included. Nagar Krishna was the only Para-Badminton player to be included in TOPS.

Also, Indian men's javelin throw athletes Shivpal Singh and Rohit Yadav have been included in the developmental group. TOPS is a flagship program of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports which is a scheme to provide assistance to India's top athletes.

The committee has also taken the decision to exclude shooters Ravi Kumar and Om Prakash Mitharwal from the TOPS due to their dipping performance graph. Apart from them, boxer Neeraj Phogat has also been excluded from the TOPS scheme due to her provisional suspension by NADA. Besides the inclusion of athletes, financial proposals to the tune of more than 40 lakhs were approved for athletes from shooting, table tennis, wrestling and para-athletics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-United Airlines picks industry veteran Kirby for top job

United Airlines Holdings Inc insider Scott Kirby will succeed Oscar Munoz as chief executive officer next year as part of a transition the airline hopes will secure a growth path after some tumultuous years. Kirby was recruited as the airli...

2 criminals held after encounter with police in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two criminals, who were wanted in over a dozen cases of loot and extortion, were arrested after encounter with police in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said. Ravi and Rahul were nabbed near Miranpur road in Khatoli on Wednesd...

Athletics-Kenya's Chepkoech eyes fast track to Olympic gold

Kenyas Beatrice Chepkoech, the womens 3,000 metres steeplechase world record holder, plans to add another major title to her first world championships win in September -- an Olympic gold medal.The victory in Doha has given her extra confide...

Manoj Tiwari raises Ram temple issue at rally, says BJP will fulfil another of its promise

The BJP was mocked over the construction of Ram temple, but the recent Supreme Court verdict has paved the path for a grand temple in Ayodhya, and the party will fulfill another of its promise, BJPs Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said at a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019