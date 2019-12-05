Left Menu
Jaguars place LB Jack (knee) on season-ending IR

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:57 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:57 IST
The Jacksonville Jaguars placed star linebacker Myles Jack on season-ending injured reserve Thursday with a knee injury. A second-round pick out of UCLA in 2016, Jack missed the first game of his four-year NFL career in last Sunday's 28-11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jack, 24, finishes the season with 66 tackles and one interception in 11 games. His career totals include 285 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries in 59 games (53 starts). Jack signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2019 season.

In a corresponding move, the Jaguars (4-8) promoted rookie linebacker Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-8). The 22-year-old Giles-Harris, undrafted out of Duke, has played in one game for Jacksonville this season. He played three snaps on defense and 20 on special teams in a Week 8 win against the New York Jets.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

