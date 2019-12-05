We have worked very hard: Azharuddin on Hyderabad hosting T20I

Ahead of the first T20I against West Indies, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday said they have worked 'very hard' for the game and urged everyone to come and enjoy the match. "We have worked very hard for this game and I think we will have a successful game," Azharuddin told reporters.

"I request everyone to come and enjoy the match. During my cricketing days I really enjoyed it when the crowd was enjoying the match," he added. The first T20I was scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on December 6. However, it was later rescheduled and now the match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

"We had a game on December 11, but because of the problem in Mumbai, they were unable to give security arrangements. So we took the responsibility and we have tried our best to provide utmost security to the people," said Azharuddin. Azharuddin who was recently appointed as the president had said that every day is a learning opportunity for him.

"I am still learning. It has been only two months now. I will learn as my tenure moves forward, every day is a learning opportunity for me. I will put in the experience I have and will make sure that the association rises to the top," Azharuddin had told ANI. India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The first T20I will be played on December 6 at Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)