Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spain announce March friendly with Germany

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 23:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 23:55 IST
Soccer-Spain announce March friendly with Germany

Spain will play Germany in an international friendly on March 26 at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) announced on Thursday. Both sides qualified comfortably for Euro 2020 and the match offers them the chance to test themselves against a top opponent less than three months out from the tournament.

It will be Spain's first match since Luis Enrique was reappointed as coach, having resigned from the role last June for personal reasons. The RFEF added that the team will play another friendly later in March, which has not yet been announced.

The two sides last met in a friendly in Dusseldorf in March 2018, which ended 1-1. Their last competitive meeting was in the 2010 World Cup semi-finals, which Spain won 1-0 on their way to lifting the trophy for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria militants kidnap 14, including two Red Cross workers: sources

Armed militants in northeast Nigeria have kidnapped 14 people, including two Red Cross workers and an army sergeant, security sources said on Thursday. The group was intercepted by fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province ISWAP ...

Slovakia - in sixth vote - backs abortion rights

By Molly Millar LONDON, Dec 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Slovakia narrowly defeated a bill on Thursday that would have forced women seeking an abortion to see images of their unborn child - and hear its heartbeat - in the countrys sixth v...

UPDATE 7-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

U.S. authorities on Thursday took aim at a Russian cybercriminal group known as Evil Corp, indicting its Lamborghini-driving alleged leader and ordering asset freezes against 17 of his associates over a digital crime spree that has netted m...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Aoun hopes government will be formed quickly

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday he hoped a new government would be formed quickly to carry out essential reforms in a country grappling with the worst economic crisis since its 1975-90 civil war.More than one month since Saa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019