Redskins' Peterson among Rooney award finalists

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson is one of eight finalists for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The other finalists are Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis, Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton, New England Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley and Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle.

The Rooney Sportsmanship Award goes to the player who most exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship on the field. It is named after former Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney. The eight finalists were chosen from 32 nominees (one from each club) by a panel of former players Curtis Martin, Warrick Dunn, Karl Mecklenberg and Leonard Wheeler.

Staley is a finalist for the fifth straight season. Campbell and Weddle are finalists for the second consecutive year. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was the 2018 winner.

