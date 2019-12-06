Left Menu
49ers' Sherman: Radio host had 'valid' point on Ravens' Jackson

Image Credit: Wikimedia

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said Thursday that suspended team radio host Tim Ryan's comments regarding the color of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's skin relative to the color of a football at the mesh point of backfield fakes "was a valid point." "I know Tim personally and listened to the dialogue and saw it written, and honestly, I wasn't as outraged as anybody else," Sherman told reporters, adding that Ryan had apologized to the team for his comments. "I understand how it could be taken under a certain context and be offensive to some.

"But if you're saying, 'Hey, this is a brown ball, they're wearing dark colors and he has a brown arm,' honestly, we were having trouble seeing the ball on the field. ... Technically, it was a valid point. But you can always phrase things better and not say 'his black skin,' but I've had a relationship since I got here, and he's never been anything but a great guy and a professional and a guy who takes his job seriously." On Monday, the day after the 49ers' 20-17 loss at Baltimore, Ryan made his comments on KNBR radio when talking about Jackson's play-action and read-option fakes. Jackson rushed for 101 yards in the game.

"He was really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform (the Ravens wore black jerseys), you could not see that thing," Ryan said. "I mean you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point, and if you're a half step slow on him in terms of your vision forget about it, he's out of the gate." The 49ers announced Wednesday that Ryan would be suspended one game, and Ryan said in a statement he regretted his words.

Sherman said Thursday that Ryan's point about fakes was accurate. "It was 100 percent an issue," Sherman said. "It's the way (Ryan) presented it. That's why it wasn't offensive because what he was saying was a great point. It has been that way since any zone-read scheme. The mesh point is a tough point of contention. So you add a dark jersey to it, and it's going to make it even harder. But obviously you can always phrase it better.

"... I don't think anybody in this locker room is taking it offensively or anything. He has apologized and we know his character, so hopefully, this can blow over and we can move past it." Jackson is 63 yards shy of setting a single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback, a record set by Michael Vick (1,039) in 2006.

The 49ers visit the New Orleans Saints this week.

