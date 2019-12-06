Left Menu
Beal's double-double leads Wizards over 76ers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 08:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 08:15 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@WashWizards)

Bradley Beal had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards held on to upset the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 119-113 on Thursday night to end a three-game losing streak. Rookie Rui Hachimura had a team-high 27 points and Davis Bertans added 25 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers for the Wizards, who had lost three straight.

Joel Embiid totaled 26 points and 21 rebounds (along with eight turnovers), and Tobias Harris scored 33 points for the Sixers, who had won four straight and eight of nine. The Wizards led by 10 after three quarters and Bertans made it 98-85 with a 3-pointer early in the fourth and Troy Brown Jr.'s floater made it 102-87 with 9:26 remaining.

Embiid's layup cut the deficit to 102-93 with 7:01 left and Ben Simmons' tip-in followed by his driving layup made it a 10-0 run to cut the Wizards' lead to five before Moe Wagner's layup made it 104-97. A Harris 3-pointer made it 108-103 with 3:40 left, but the Sixers got no closer the rest of the way.

Already minus injured center Thomas Bryant, the Wizards were also without starting point guard Isaiah Thomas, who was a late scratch with a left calf strain. Washington got two big men back, as backup Ian Mahinmi (strained right Achilles) made his season debut and center Wagner returned after missing two games with a left ankle sprain. He grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Sixers led 19-9 after Al Horford's 3-pointer with 5:13 left in the first quarter and the lead grew to 11 late in the quarter. Washington rallied in the second quarter behind Bertans, who was 8-for-8 from the field in the first half, including 6-for-6 from 3-point range.

With the Wizards trailing 44-36, Wagner's basket and Bertans' 3-pointer ignited a 29-11 run that sent Washington into halftime with a 65-55 lead. Hachimura scored eight straight Washington points in one stretch and had 19 at halftime.

Embiid had a double-double -- 17 points and 10 rebounds -- by halftime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

