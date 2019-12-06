Left Menu
Thok diya, Theek kia: Babita Phogat lauds Telangana police

After the four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead by police on Friday, wrestler Babita Phogat congratulated the department for what they did, saying that it will make every woman in the country really proud.

Babita Phogat (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

After the four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead by police on Friday, wrestler Babita Phogat congratulated the department for what they did, saying that it will make every woman in the country really proud. "What happened this morning, has made me really happy. Hyderabad police killed all four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in an encounter. I would like to thank and congratulate the police for what they did today. I would just like to say that whatever they did today, makes every woman in the country really proud," Babita told ANI.

She also went on to tweet about the incident and said: "Thok Diya, Theek Kiya". All the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter with Telangana police.

According to the police, when the accused were taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, they tried to escape and were shot at. Senior police officials arrived at the site of the encounter.

"The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said. Police said the veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

