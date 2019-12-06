Naseem Shah included in Pakistan's squad for U-19 World Cup

Pacer Naseem Shah has been included in Pakistan's 14-member squad for the upcoming U-19 Cricket World Cup, selection committee confirmed on Friday. Shah played the first Test against Australia at The Gabba in November this year.

Rohail Nazir has been retained as the captain of the side, while prolific opener Haider Ali has been appointed as vice-captain. "I want to congratulate all the players on their selection in the Pakistan squad for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020," Saleem Jafar, chair of the junior selection committee said in an official statement.

"I know some of the players will be disappointed at not being picked, but it was a tough task as we had a pool of some very exciting and exceptionally talented players to choose from. I would encourage all the players who have missed out on selection to remain positive and motivated as I am confident there will be opportunities for them down the road," he added. Pakistan squad is as follows:

Openers - Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Haider Ali, Mohammad Shehzad Middle-order batsmen - Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira and Mohammad Irfan Khan

Wicketkeeper - Rohail Nazir (captain) All-rounders - Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir and Qasim Akram

Spinners - Amir Ali and Arish Ali Khan Fast bowlers - Amir Khan, Naseem Shah and Tahir Hussain

Pakistan is placed in Group C of the 16-team event and will play Scotland in their opening match on January 19. Pakistan's second match will be against Zimbabwe while their third and final group match will be on January 24 at the JP Marks Oval against Bangladesh.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super League, while the remaining teams will feature in the Plate Championship. The Super League stage will commence from Tuesday, January 28 and the top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners competing for the title on February 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)