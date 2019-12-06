Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naseem Shah included in Pakistan's squad for U-19 World Cup

Pacer Naseem Shah has been included in Pakistan's 14-member squad for the upcoming U-19 Cricket World Cup, selection committee confirmed on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 13:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 13:19 IST
Naseem Shah included in Pakistan's squad for U-19 World Cup
Logo of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Naseem Shah has been included in Pakistan's 14-member squad for the upcoming U-19 Cricket World Cup, selection committee confirmed on Friday. Shah played the first Test against Australia at The Gabba in November this year.

Rohail Nazir has been retained as the captain of the side, while prolific opener Haider Ali has been appointed as vice-captain. "I want to congratulate all the players on their selection in the Pakistan squad for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020," Saleem Jafar, chair of the junior selection committee said in an official statement.

"I know some of the players will be disappointed at not being picked, but it was a tough task as we had a pool of some very exciting and exceptionally talented players to choose from. I would encourage all the players who have missed out on selection to remain positive and motivated as I am confident there will be opportunities for them down the road," he added. Pakistan squad is as follows:

Openers - Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Haider Ali, Mohammad Shehzad Middle-order batsmen - Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira and Mohammad Irfan Khan

Wicketkeeper - Rohail Nazir (captain) All-rounders - Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir and Qasim Akram

Spinners - Amir Ali and Arish Ali Khan Fast bowlers - Amir Khan, Naseem Shah and Tahir Hussain

Pakistan is placed in Group C of the 16-team event and will play Scotland in their opening match on January 19. Pakistan's second match will be against Zimbabwe while their third and final group match will be on January 24 at the JP Marks Oval against Bangladesh.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super League, while the remaining teams will feature in the Plate Championship. The Super League stage will commence from Tuesday, January 28 and the top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners competing for the title on February 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-China to waive tariffs on some U.S. soybeans, pork

China said on Friday it will waive import tariffs for some soybeans and pork shipments from the United States, as the two sides try to thrash out an agreement to defuse their protracted trade war.The tariff waivers were based on application...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police chief calls for peace ahead of weekend protest march

Hong Kongs police chief has urged citizens to demonstrate peacefully ahead of an expected large turnout on Sunday for a pro-democracy march that organizers said aimed to show the movement retained strong momentum. Police have given a rare g...

UPDATE 1-World Bank adopts $1 bln-plus annual China lending plan over U.S. objections

The World Bank on Thursday adopted a plan to aid China with 1 billion to 1.5 billion in low-interest loans annually through June 2025, despite the objections of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Mnuchin told a House Financial Services...

Welspun Group Promoters, Through a Closely Held Family Office Investment, Acquires Majority Stake in Warehousing Platform - One Industrial Spaces

Announces maiden 3.0 million square feet Grade-A warehousing project in MMR. Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India The promoters of the US 2.7 billion Welspun Group announced today that they have acquired a majority stake in One I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019