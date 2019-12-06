Left Menu
Hernan Crespo named event ambassador of Kolkata 25K run

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:10 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Former Argentine footballer Hernan Crespo was on Friday named as the international event ambassador for the sixth edition of Tata Steel Kolkata 25K run, scheduled to be held here on December 15. The IAAF silver label race will witness one of the greatest football strikers of all time, coming to a city that is considered home to Indian football.

A prolific striker, Crespo has scored over 300 goals in a career spanning 19 years and is Argentina's fourth-highest scorer behind only Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Batistuta, and Lionel Messi. The 44-year-old has played in three FIFA World Cups -- 1998, 2002, 2006. At the club level, he finished as the top scorer in the 2000–01 Serie A with 26 goals, playing for Lazio.

"I am honored to be a part of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K. As a footballer running has held a special place in my career. Whether it is sprinting from one end of the football field to another or jogging waiting for the ball, running has been an important part of my life," Crespo said. "Argentina has played here once and I know that in this city many people follow and support Argentina, so I am already feeling at home. I have always had wonderful experiences in India and I am delighted to be in this beautiful country again and to be the Ambassador of an international sporting event."

