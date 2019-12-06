India beat Windies by six wickets in first T20I against India
India beat West Indies by six wickets in the first T20 International to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Friday. Put into bat, the West Indies scored 207 for 5 but India rode on superb innings from Virat Kohli (94 not out) and KL Rahul (62) to overhaul the target, scoring 209 for four in 18.4 overs.
Brief Scores: West Indies: 207 for 5 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 56, Evin Lewis 40; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/36).
India: 209 for 4 in 18.4 overs (Virat Kohli 94 not out, KL Rahul 62; Khary Pierre 2/44).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- West Indies
- Virat Kohli
- KL Rahul
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Evin Lewis
ALSO READ
India-UK experts begin largest study on babies with brain injury in India
Global outreach of Jaipur Foot an extension of India's humanitarian intervention: Envoy
Indian-origin trader convicted for price fixing, bid rigging in foreign currency exchange market
Abrogation of Article 370 creates equality for all Indians: US lawmaker
Indian Navy comes to rescue of woman in emergency labour in remote Andaman village