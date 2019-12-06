Left Menu
India beat Windies by six wickets in first T20I against India

India beat West Indies by six wickets in the first T20 International to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Friday. Put into bat, the West Indies scored 207 for 5 but India rode on superb innings from Virat Kohli (94 not out) and KL Rahul (62) to overhaul the target, scoring 209 for four in 18.4 overs.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 207 for 5 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 56, Evin Lewis 40; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/36).

India: 209 for 4 in 18.4 overs (Virat Kohli 94 not out, KL Rahul 62; Khary Pierre 2/44).

