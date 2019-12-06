Patriots giving K Folk a chance to show he's healthy

Without a kicker, the New England Patriots are ready to welcome back Nick Folk if he can show he is recovered from an emergency appendectomy last week, according to an NFL Network report. Folk was reportedly back at practice with the Patriots on Friday trying to show he is healthy enough to deliver in Sunday's key game against the Kansas City Chiefs. But he remained a free agent at the start of the day.

After three games as the Patriots' kicker, Folk was cut last week after his appendix procedure, with speculation that he would return when healthy. New England brought in Kai Forbath to kick against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but he was cut after going 1 of 1 on field goals and 1 of 2 on extra points in a 28-22 defeat. The Patriots' kicking situation has been a revolving door ever since Stephen Gostkowski went on season-ending injured reserve with a hip injury.

Mike Nugent first received a chance after Gostkowski, but he was cut before Folk was signed. Folk, 35, has made 80.3 percent of his field goals over a 12-year career that has included stops with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patriots. He has also converted 345 of his 349 extra points (98.9 percent).

