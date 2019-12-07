Our bowling has let us down, says Pollard after losing 1st T20I against India

After facing a six-wicket defeat at the hands of India in the first T20I, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said that bowlers bowled too many extra deliveries which benefited the hosts. "I think we batted pretty well. Our disciplinary bowling has let us down tonight. In terms of execution, there were 23 extras where 14-15 of those were wide deliveries. So when you look at it, that is extra balls and overs as well. When you give a class team those extra deliveries they will give you trouble," Pollard told reporters after the match.

"No balls are something that we stress on and is non-negotiable. We bowl a couple of them tonight and is something we need to look on," he added. India skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul shone with the bat as they scored unbeaten 94 runs and 62 runs respectively.

The hosts now lead the three-match series by 1-0 as they won the game with eight balls to spare. Pollard commended the batsmen who helped the team to score 207 runs after being asked to bat first. Shimron Hetmyer played a knock of 56 runs while Evin Lewis and Pollard added 40 and 37 runs respectively. Brandon King also added 31 runs off 23 balls.

"I must commend the batters how they went out and executed. Lewis, Hetmyer, and Brandon King played well in the game," Pollard said. "It is a long series nothing lost here. I'm looking at the positives and improving on where we need to improve and moving on," he added.

Both the team will now play each other in the second T20I at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on December 8. (ANI)

