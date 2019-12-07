Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colts, Bucs meet while headed in opposite directions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 01:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 01:32 IST
Colts, Bucs meet while headed in opposite directions

After Week 8 of the NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts were sitting at 5-2, poised to contend for the AFC South after a key conference win over the Denver Broncos in the final seconds. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were just 2-5 after Jameis Winston's four turnovers cost them in a loss to the Tennessee Titans. When the Colts and Buccaneers kick it off in Tampa on Sunday, it's the Buccaneers who are rolling and the Colts who are reeling in a battle of teams trying to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Both teams enter the game in ninth place in their respective conferences, but Tampa Bay (5-7) has won two straight and three of its past four while Indianapolis (6-6) has dropped two straight and four of five. "We all want answers," Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said. "Those answers start with me as a coach, and I have to do a better job of getting guys ready."

The Colts can pin their woes on two things: injuries and lousy kicking. The same Adam Vinatieri who delivered that Week 8 win with a 51-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining missed 3 of 4 field-goal attempts Sunday against the Titans. Two of those were blocked and one was returned for a Tennessee touchdown in the Colts' 31-17 home loss.

Vinatieri has now missed eight field goals and six extra points on the season, prompting Indianapolis to claim rookie kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers on Wednesday as insurance. McLaughlin went a combined 13-for-17 on field-goal tries and 15-for-15 on PATs for the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers this season. Vinatieri, 46, has been ruled out of Sunday's contest with a knee ailment, marking his first missed game due to injury since 2009.

Star receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) sat out practice this week and was also ruled out for Sunday's game. Running back Marlon Mack (hand) and wide receiver Parris Campbell (hand) are expected to play on Sunday, per coach Frank Reich.

In the Indianapolis defensive secondary, Malik Hooker (foot) and Kenny Moore (knee) also are nursing injuries. Moore was ruled out on Friday. Meanwhile, first-year coach Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers can point to two things for their midseason resurgence: better defense and a more careful Winston, of late.

The Buccaneers have recorded 11 sacks over their past two games and have recorded six takeaways. Tampa Bay is coming off a 28-11 thrashing of Jacksonville, a game in which they scored three touchdowns off quarterback Nick Foles' turnovers.

Shaq Barrett has been a monster for Tampa Bay, notching 14.5 sacks through 12 games, leaving him just two sacks short of Warren Sapp's single-season franchise record. "I like where we're at," Arians said. "We're practicing and preparing extremely hard every week. We're coming into stadiums and expecting to win now."

Winston has 22 touchdowns and a league-high 20 interceptions, but he didn't throw a pick against Jacksonville and has gone seven quarters without throwing one. However, Arians would not commit to Winston past this season when asked about it Wednesday. Winston's rookie contract is up after this year.

"I'm gonna pass on that one," Arians said. "I'm gonna wait until the end of December." Arians did say that running back Ronald Jones would remain the starter despite pulling him in the third quarter Sunday for missing a blitz pickup.

Tampa Bay outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is on the injury report due to a knee issue, and he didn't practice Wednesday. Cornerback Jamel Dean (shoulder) practiced fully after leaving Sunday's game. Guard Alex Cappa (elbow) did not practice with his teammates but did conditioning drills instead. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping veterinarian in Hyderabad

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

US official: Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi Air Force officer

The Florida Naval station shooting suspect was an aviation officer in the Saudi Air Force, US officials said on Friday, as the FBI and other authorities began investigating the incident to determine if it was terrorism-related. The official...

Anthony's contract with Blazers now fully guaranteed

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Friday that Carmelo Anthonys contract is now fully guaranteed for the remainder of the season. The Trail Blazers had until early January to fully guarantee the pact.Anthony, who signed a non-guaranteed o...

Iran may have been behind attack on Iraq's Balad base -U.S. State Dept official

Iran may have been behind Thursdays attack on Iraqs Balad airbase, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday but added that Washington was awaiting further evidence. Iraqi military on Thursday said that two Katyusha rockets lan...

Saudi king calls Trump, expresses 'anger' over 'barbaric' US naval air base shooting

US President Donald Trump on Friday received a call from the king of Saudi Arabia, who expressed anger on the barbaric act of shooting by a Saudi national at a naval air base in Florida that left four people dead. The deceased includes the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019