Anthony's contract with Blazers now fully guaranteed

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Friday that Carmelo Anthony's contract is now fully guaranteed for the remainder of the season. The Trail Blazers had until early January to fully guarantee the pact.

Anthony, who signed a non-guaranteed one-year, $2.16 million contracts last month, was named the Western Conference Player of the Week last week after averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. The 35-year-old didn't slow down on Wednesday, pouring in 20 points in 36 minutes in Portland's 127-116 victory over Sacramento.

Anthony, who is a 10-time All-Star, is averaging 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season.

