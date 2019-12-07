White Sox claim RHP Guerrero from Marlins

The Chicago White Sox claimed hard-throwing right-hander Tayron Guerrero off waivers Friday from the Miami Marlins. Guerrero, 28, was designated for assignment Monday after a 2019 season when he was 1-2 with a 6.26 ERA over 52 appearances for the Marlins. He walked 36 batters and gave up seven home runs over 46 innings of relief.

Aside from the ability to throw 99 mph, Guerrero is still under club control and will not be arbitration eligible until 2021. In 113 career outings over three seasons for the San Diego Padres and Marlins, Guerrero is 2-5 with a 5.77 ERA and 67 walks with 111 strikeouts over 106 innings. "Obviously, this past season, (Guerrero) had troubles with commanding the strike zone and resorted back to an incredibly high walk rate," Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said this week, according to mlb.com. "For a number of our young relievers, they need to get better. They need to throw more strikes, because you can't defend a walk."

