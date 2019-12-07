Left Menu
Nets run away from Hornets in second half

  Reuters
  Updated: 07-12-2019 08:09 IST
  Created: 07-12-2019 08:09 IST
Joe Harris pumped in 22 points, and the Brooklyn Nets produced a couple of significant second-half scoring surges to defeat the host Charlotte Hornets 111-104 on Friday night. Harris, a former Virginia standout, shot 8-for-13 from the field, making six 3-pointers.

Taurean Prince tacked on 16 points, while centers Deandre Jordan and Jarrett Allen posted 16 and 14 points, respectively, for the Nets. David Nwaba and Spencer Dinwiddie provided 13 points apiece for Brooklyn, which has won five of its past six road games. Jordan grabbed 13 rebounds and Allen pulled in 10 boards as Brooklyn held a 49-34 rebounding edge. Dinwiddie contributed a game-high 12 assists.

Hornets guard Devonte' Graham scored 29 points, hitting six 3-pointers one game after he tied a franchise record with 10 treys. Terry Rozier's 21 points, Cody Zeller's 17 points and P.J. Washington's 14 points helped the Hornets stay within striking distance.

Charlotte has lost twice in the first three games of a five-game homestand. Prince's 3-pointer capped a 10-0 run as the Nets built a 72-64 lead midway through the third quarter, and the lead soon grew to nine points.

Charlotte responded to tie the game at 84-84 before a 14-0 spurt for the Nets that extended into the fourth quarter. Graham departed with a left shoulder contusion in the first half, logging 12 1/2 minutes before halftime. In the third quarter, Graham drained two 3-pointers in a 37-second span when it appeared the Nets might be ready to pull away.

Earlier, the Nets made 10 of their first 20 attempts from 3-point range. The Hornets hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter, though Graham, who matched the franchise record for long-distance hoops Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, didn't have one of them.

Charlotte led 57-55 at halftime, aided by 12 Brooklyn turnovers. The Nets had only six turnovers in the second half. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

