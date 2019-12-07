Graeme Smith must be put in charge of CSA: Michael Vaughan

Amidst ongoing turmoil in Cricket South Africa (CSA), former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Saturday advised that Graeme Smith must be put in charge to ensure proper working and management of the country's cricket board. "What's happening to South Africa cricket is a real worry for the game. A great sporting nation. Look what the Rugby team have just won. Please don't let the Cricket team fade away .. needs strong governance now .. @GraemeSmith49 must be put in charge," Vaughan tweeted.

Former Proteas skipper Smith had been in discussions with the country's board to take up the post of Director of Cricket, but later he revealed that he would not pursue the offer as he does not have confidence in the administration. The Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday had suspended Chief Executive Officer Thabang Moroe on allegations of misconduct.

The decision to place Moroe on precautionary suspension followed from the reports received by the Social and Ethics Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board related to a possible failure of controls in the organisation, the CSA statement read. After this, former England player Kevin Pietersen also advised the country's cricket board to bring in former players to hold the top posts to ensure that the cricket in the country flourishes.

"I can solve Cricket SA problems-- Jacques Faul CEO , Graeme Smith Director, Mark Boucher head coach, Makhaya Ntini bowling coach, Robin Peterson spin coach, Jacques Kallis team consultant, Surely not that hard," Pietersen had tweeted. CSA's Board of Directors has mandated the Chairman to look at various options including holding discussions with Dave Richardson, the former Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC), regarding the appointment of an Acting Chief Executive Officer for the duration of Moroe's precautionary suspension.

Mohamed Iqbal Khan had also stepped down as an independent director of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board on Wednesday. South Africa has had a poor run this year as the side failed to reach the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Then, the team lost the Test series against India 3-0.

The side will next take on England in a four-match Test series, slated to begin from December 26. (ANI)

