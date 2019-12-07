Left Menu
'Public sab janti hai': Sanjay Manjrekar's cryptic take on Telangana encounter

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Saturday came up with a cryptic tweet regarding the encounter of the four accused in the Telangana rape-murder case, saying 'Public sab jaanti hai'.

  ANI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 07-12-2019 12:24 IST
  Created: 07-12-2019 12:17 IST
Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar (file image).

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Saturday came up with a cryptic tweet regarding the encounter of the four accused in the Telangana rape-murder case, saying 'Public sab jaanti hai'. "There is a famous Kishore Kumar song 'Yeh public hai yeh sab jaanti hai'. Public ain't so naive.#RapistEncounter," Manjrekar tweeted.

On Friday, all four men who were accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead by police. Ever since there have been divergent views on the police action with some have hailed their efforts while others said that justice should have been done through a legal process.

Ten days ago, the victim left home on her two-wheeler in the evening to go to a doctor's appointment. Later she called up her to say she had a flat tire, and a lorry driver had offered to help.

Efforts to contact her afterward were unsuccessful, and her charred body was discovered under a flyover by a milkman the following morning. The incident created a national outcry with people demanding stricter laws for the crime against women.

According to the police, the four accused men, who had been in detention, were being taken to the scene of the crime, when they tried to escape and were shot at. "The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

Police said the veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

