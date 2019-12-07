2 ONGC sportspersons win athletics gold for India in South Asian Games

Two sportsperson of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) have won gold medals for India in the South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal, the company said. Kirpal Singh and Suresh Kumar won gold medals at the meet this week, the company said in a statement here.

"Kirpal Singh created history in discus throw with a new SAF Meet record en-route winning the gold medal. He is the reigning national champion of India in Discus Throw and is an officer at ONGC," it said. Suresh Kumar bagged Gold in the 10,000 metres men's category, continuing his excellent form after winning the national Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi to become the national champion. He too is an officer at ONGC. ONGC, the statement said, promotes sports in a big way with over 150 sportspersons of national and international repute on its rolls.

It organized the 3rd Para Games in Ahmedabad during December 3-5 wherein 220 Para Athletes from all oil sector public undertakings participated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)