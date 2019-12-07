CCI Squash: Rahul, Arvind score contrasting wins
Top seed Rahul Baitha of Maharashtra enjoyed an easy straight games 11-2, 11-7, 11-5 second round win against Ajit Sharma of Services in the 76th CCI Western Indian Squash Open here on Saturday. In an entertaining and keenly contested encounter, Tamil Nadu's R Kishore Arvind pulled off a hard-fought win against Services' Ashish Keskar winning in five grueling games at 8-11, 11-6, 11-4, 8-11 and 11-7.
Meanwhile, Ajay Singh Bhadoria of Services had things much his own way against Maharashtra's Deep Padachh, and dropped just two games cruising to a facile 11-0, 11-1 and 11 -1 win. Goa's Yash Fadte also had an easy outing defeating Maharashtra's Riyan Bhatia in straight games at 11-3, 11-2, 11-3.
Results : Men's (2nd round): 1-Rahul Baitha beat Ajit Sharma 11-2, 11-7, 11-5; Ajay Singh Bhadoria beat Deep Padachh 11-0, 11-1, 11-1; Miheer Prakash beat Aditya Rajpal 11-6, 11-8, 11-3; Mehul Kumar beat Aman Mehra 11-2, 11-0, 11 -4; R Kishore Arvind beat Ashish Keskar 8-11, 11-6, 11-4, 8- 11, 11-7; Naveen Jangra beat Mathivathan V 11-7, 11-1, 11-3; Navaneeth Prabhu S beat Akhilesh Kumar Yadav 11-5, 11-7, 11-8; Yash Fadte beat Riyan Bhatia 11-3, 11-2, 11-3. 1st round: Akshat Mall beat Vallabh Chawla 8-11, 12- 14, 11-4, 11-7, 16-14; Rushabh Vora beat Ayush Singh 11-8, 11-5, 11-8; Ajay Deshmukh beat Vidul Moody 11-1, 11-6, 11-4.
PTI NRB BNM BNM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Riyan Bhatia
- Mehul Kumar
- Tamil Nadu
- Goa
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Final round of discussions today, 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' inching closer to form govt
Sanjay Raut, Nawab Malik comment on changing dynamics of Maharashtra power politics
People of Maharashtra and Shiv Sainiks want Uddhav Thackeray as CM: Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar elected as BMC Mayor
Maharashtra govt formation: Shiv Sena leaders meet at Matoshree