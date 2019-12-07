CCI Squash: Rahul, Arvind score contrasting wins

Top seed Rahul Baitha of Maharashtra enjoyed an easy straight games 11-2, 11-7, 11-5 second round win against Ajit Sharma of Services in the 76th CCI Western Indian Squash Open here on Saturday. In an entertaining and keenly contested encounter, Tamil Nadu's R Kishore Arvind pulled off a hard-fought win against Services' Ashish Keskar winning in five grueling games at 8-11, 11-6, 11-4, 8-11 and 11-7.

Meanwhile, Ajay Singh Bhadoria of Services had things much his own way against Maharashtra's Deep Padachh, and dropped just two games cruising to a facile 11-0, 11-1 and 11 -1 win. Goa's Yash Fadte also had an easy outing defeating Maharashtra's Riyan Bhatia in straight games at 11-3, 11-2, 11-3.

Results : Men's (2nd round): 1-Rahul Baitha beat Ajit Sharma 11-2, 11-7, 11-5; Ajay Singh Bhadoria beat Deep Padachh 11-0, 11-1, 11-1; Miheer Prakash beat Aditya Rajpal 11-6, 11-8, 11-3; Mehul Kumar beat Aman Mehra 11-2, 11-0, 11 -4; R Kishore Arvind beat Ashish Keskar 8-11, 11-6, 11-4, 8- 11, 11-7; Naveen Jangra beat Mathivathan V 11-7, 11-1, 11-3; Navaneeth Prabhu S beat Akhilesh Kumar Yadav 11-5, 11-7, 11-8; Yash Fadte beat Riyan Bhatia 11-3, 11-2, 11-3. 1st round: Akshat Mall beat Vallabh Chawla 8-11, 12- 14, 11-4, 11-7, 16-14; Rushabh Vora beat Ayush Singh 11-8, 11-5, 11-8; Ajay Deshmukh beat Vidul Moody 11-1, 11-6, 11-4.

PTI NRB BNM BNM.

