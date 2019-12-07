CSA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed Dr Jacques Faul as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Saturday. Faul replaces Thabang Moroe who was suspended on Friday after allegations of misconduct.

Faul is currently CEO of the Titans, the franchise based at SuperSport Park and has acted as CSA head before. He filled the role in 2012, between the Gerald Majola and Haroon Lorgat administrations, ESPNcricinfo reported. CSA president Chris Nenzani at the media briefing also confirmed that former captain Graeme Smith is in "final talks," with the organisation to take on the role of director of cricket. He was interviewed for the post last month.

The decision to place Moroe on precautionary suspension follows from the reports received by the Social and Ethics Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board related to a possible failure of controls in the organisation, the CSA statement had read. Earlier on Tuesday, Professor Shirley Zinn had resigned as an independent director citing a problem with CSA's "principles of corporate governance".

"I cannot believe you are not aware of the many issues that have caused this malaise and to that extent, you are also complicit, and perhaps even the entire board," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Khan as saying in his resignation letter. "However, I can no longer be part of an organisation that is fast ruining the game," he added.

South Africa will host England for the four-match Test series which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship later in the month. (ANI)

