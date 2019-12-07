Report: Cavaliers open to trading Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers will consider trading All-Star power forward Kevin Love before the Feb. 6 deadline, according to a report from ESPN. The 31-year-old Love has three years and $90 million left on his contract. He has averaged 18.2 points and 11.2 rebounds across 12 NBA seasons, which included the first six years with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the past six years with Cleveland.

Cleveland is 5-16 this season and is in the process of a rebuild with first-year coach John Beilein. A slew of veterans has expiring contracts, including Tristan Thompson, Brandon Knight, Jordan Clarkson, John Henson, and Matthew Dellavedova. The Cavaliers likely would seek young players and draft picks in exchange for Love if they were to deal him, ESPN reported.

Love could provide a boost to a playoff contender down the stretch. He won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016, and he has averaged 15.3 points and 9.7 rebounds in 63 career playoff games (62 starts).

